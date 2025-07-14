Sunstone Metals Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunstone Metals Limited ( (AU:STM) ) has provided an announcement.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 9,750,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code STM. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage convertible securities, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing additional capital for its ongoing projects.

More about Sunstone Metals Limited

Sunstone Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its operational capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 8,757,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$91.88M

