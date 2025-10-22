Sunshine Oilsands Issues Shares to Settle Debts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sunshine Oilsands ( (HK:2012) ) is now available.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has announced the issuance of shares under a specific mandate to settle debts with its creditors. The company will issue 140,000,000 shares at HK$0.43 per share, representing a significant portion of its share capital. This move is subject to shareholder approval and aims to strengthen the company’s financial position by addressing outstanding debts.

More about Sunshine Oilsands

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporation Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada. It operates in the oil sands industry, focusing on the exploration and development of oil sands resources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,097,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$262.8M

