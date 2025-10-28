Sunshine Metals Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Gold Ltd ( (AU:SHN) ) has issued an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited, a mining exploration entity, reported its quarterly cash flow results for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $234,000, primarily due to administration and corporate costs. Investing activities also saw a cash outflow of $1,221,000, largely attributed to exploration and evaluation expenses. However, Sunshine Metals raised $4,861,000 through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $4,594,000 from financing activities. This financial maneuver has led to a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, positioning the company for potential future growth and stability.

