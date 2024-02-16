Sunshine Biopharma CEO Enacts Key Warrant Amendments

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) has released an update.

Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO and majority stockholder of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., has utilized his voting power to authorize several key changes affecting the company’s stock warrants. These changes include enabling alternative cashless exercises of Series A Warrants, adjustments to warrant terms in the event of share combination, and the voluntary alteration of exercise prices. The adjustments will also apply to the terms following a Dilutive Issuance. These consented changes are set to take effect after a 20-day notice period to shareholders, reflecting Dr. Slilaty’s significant influence with his 58.3% voting power.

