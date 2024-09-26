Sunrise Resources Unveils Major Mineral Discovery

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources Plc has announced the discovery of a new high-grade zinc, lead, and silver mineralization area at its Reese Ridge Project in Nevada, which could indicate a significant zone of sulphide mineralisation consistent with Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) style. The company’s recent fieldwork using portable X-ray fluorescence analysis was followed by laboratory confirmations showing up to 24.5% combined lead-zinc and 383g/t silver in samples, marking a priority asset for further exploration. The findings underscore the potential for large, high-grade deposits, akin to recent notable CRD discoveries in neighboring regions.

