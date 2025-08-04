Sunpower Group Secures RMB135.2 Million Biomass Subsidy for Xintai Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sunpower Group Ltd. ( (SG:5GD) ) is now available.

Sunpower Group Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Xintai Zhengda Thermoelectric Co., Ltd., received RMB135.2 million in biomass subsidies from the State Grid Corporation of China for its Xintai Project. This subsidy, part of China’s national policy to support renewable energy, endorses Sunpower’s efforts in renewable energy and aligns with its strategy to transform into an AI-driven intelligent energy services provider. The company plans to focus on AI-empowered energy solutions, including geothermal energy and biomass, although the subsidy is not expected to materially impact its financials for the year ending December 2025.

More about Sunpower Group Ltd.

Sunpower Group Ltd. operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on biomass and other alternative energy solutions. The company provides industrial steam, residential heating, and biomass-generated electricity, with a commitment to expanding renewable energy use and integrating AI technology into its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 364,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$183M

