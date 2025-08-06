Sunoco Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and Merger Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sunoco ( (SUN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Sunoco LP announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $86 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $464 million. The company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.25% and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous year, Sunoco’s segments showed varied performance, with the Fuel Distribution segment experiencing a drop in Adjusted EBITDA, while the Pipeline Systems and Terminals segments saw significant increases. The announcement also highlighted the approval of the merger with Parkland, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, and emphasized Sunoco’s ongoing commitment to returning capital to unitholders through distribution growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SUN) stock is a Buy with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunoco stock, see the SUN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SUN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUN is a Outperform.

Sunoco’s overall stock score reflects its strong valuation, positive earnings call, and recent corporate events, which indicate a commitment to growth and shareholder returns. Financial performance is solid but requires attention to cash flow and revenue growth. Technical indicators suggest a need for cautious optimism in the short term.

To see Spark’s full report on SUN stock, click here.

More about Sunoco

Sunoco LP is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership’s midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals, complementing its fuel distribution operations serving approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 418,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.2B

See more data about SUN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue