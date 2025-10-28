Sunny Optical Technology Announces New Board Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:2382) ) has issued an announcement.

Sunny Optical Technology has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from November 1, 2025. The new board structure includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Wang Tan Jiong serving as the Chairman. The company has also outlined the composition of its four key committees, which are expected to enhance its strategic direction and governance. These changes are likely to impact the company’s operations and industry positioning positively, potentially benefiting stakeholders by strengthening leadership and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2382) stock is a Hold with a HK$86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co stock, see the HK:2382 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the optical technology industry. It is known for its development and manufacturing of optical and optical-related products, serving various market segments with a focus on innovation and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 10,615,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$87.33B

See more data about 2382 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue