Sunny Optical Announces Leadership Changes with New Chairman Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:2382) ) has shared an announcement.

Sunny Optical Technology announced significant leadership changes effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Ye Liaoning has resigned as the chairman of the Board and executive director, transitioning to a consultancy role to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Mr. Wang Tan Jiong has been appointed as the new chairman of the Board and redesignated as an executive director. These changes are expected to maintain the company’s operational stability and strategic direction, with Mr. Wang bringing extensive experience in strategic planning and financial management to his new role.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2382) stock is a Hold with a HK$86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co stock, see the HK:2382 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the development and manufacturing of optical and optical-related products. The company focuses on the production of optical components, optoelectronic products, and instrument products, serving various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 10,615,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$87.33B

Learn more about 2382 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue