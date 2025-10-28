Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kondor Ai Plc ( (GB:SBAR) ) just unveiled an update.

Sundae Bar Plc has raised £1,000,000 through a share placing and plans an additional retail offer to raise up to £100,000, totaling potential gross proceeds of £1,100,000. The funds will accelerate the growth of its AI agent platform and strengthen Subnet 121, enhancing its position within the Bittensor network. This initiative is expected to generate new revenue opportunities and improve technical infrastructure, supporting the company’s strategic goal of maintaining a continuous pipeline of high-utility AI agents.

More about Kondor Ai Plc

Sundae Bar Plc operates in the artificial intelligence industry, focusing on providing a unified marketplace for AI agents. The company is dedicated to enhancing its AI agent economy within the Bittensor network, aiming to deliver high-quality AI agents to meet customer demand.

Average Trading Volume: 254,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

