SunCorp Technologies Updates on 2021 Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Suncorp Technologies ( (HK:1063) ) is now available.

SunCorp Technologies Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its 2021 Share Option Scheme, which is part of its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company disclosed that 149,293,656 shares are available for grant under the scheme, representing 9.7% of the total issued shares. The announcement also clarifies that no individual can be granted share options exceeding 1% of the company’s shares in a 12-month period without shareholder approval. The scheme, which has no vesting period, is valid for ten years from its adoption date.

More about Suncorp Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 1,234,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$158.5M

See more insights into 1063 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue