Suncorp Group’s Strategic Sale and Quarterly Update

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced its quarterly financial disclosure for the period ending June 30, 2024, in line with APRA’s APS 330 requirements. The undetailed financial report, which has not been audited, accompanies a strategic sale of subsidiary SBGH Limited to ANZ, expected to complete by July 31, 2024, following regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to consider this summary as general information and not as specific investment guidance.

