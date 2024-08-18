Suncorp Group’s FY24 Performance and Sale Update

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited’s FY24 Annual Report highlights a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial and non-financial performance, including the sale of Suncorp Bank to ANZ post-reporting period. The report integrates the International Integrated Reporting Framework, detailing Suncorp’s business model, risk management, and value delivery amidst social and environmental challenges. It also emphasizes the company’s focus on sustainability, with third-party assurance from KPMG and adherence to the GRI Standards.

For further insights into AU:SUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.