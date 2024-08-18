Suncorp Group’s Climate Commitment Outlined

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has released its Climate-related Disclosure Report for 2023-24, highlighting the company’s commitment to reducing its climate impact, supporting the net-zero transition, and enhancing partnerships and capabilities in climate-related strategies. This document details Suncorp’s governance, strategy, risk management, and specific metrics and targets to address climate change. Additional financial and sustainability performance information is accessible on the company’s website.

