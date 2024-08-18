Suncorp Group Upholds Strong Governance Standards

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the 2023-2024 financial year, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement on pages 32-42 of their annual report. The company has ensured that all their governance practices are transparent and accessible, with key documents like the board charter and details of director appointments available on their website.

