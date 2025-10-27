Suncorp Group Updates on Market Buy-Back Activity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) is now available.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 224,722 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including insurance, banking, and wealth management services. The company primarily focuses on the Australian and New Zealand markets, providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals and businesses.

YTD Price Performance: 10.17%

Average Trading Volume: 2,456,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.3B

