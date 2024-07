Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced the issuance of 5,421 new fully paid ordinary shares on June 30, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s equity, with details provided in their latest Appendix 3G notification to the ASX. Investors may be interested in how this issuance could influence Suncorp’s market position and stock performance.

