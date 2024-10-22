Suncorp Group Aims for Trans-Tasman Leadership Amid Transformations

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited is making strides towards becoming a leading Trans-Tasman general insurer, having completed the sale of Suncorp Bank and announcing the sale of its life insurance business in New Zealand. The company is focused on growth through significant data and technology transformation programs, while navigating a complex regulatory environment and advocating for sustainable insurance practices. Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions and natural disasters, Suncorp remains committed to delivering value to its customers and shareholders.

