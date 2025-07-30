SunCoke Energy Reports Q2 Decline, Acquires Phoenix Global

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Suncoke Energy ( (SXC) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, SunCoke Energy reported a significant decline in its second quarter financial results compared to the previous year, with net income dropping to $3.5 million from $23.3 million. The company attributed this decrease to the timing and mix of contract and spot coke sales and lower volumes in its Domestic Coke and Logistics segments. Despite these challenges, SunCoke announced the acquisition of Phoenix Global for $325 million, expected to close on August 1, 2025, which is anticipated to enhance its market position by diversifying its customer base and capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SXC) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suncoke Energy stock, see the SXC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SXC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SXC is a Outperform.

Suncoke Energy’s solid financial foundation and attractive valuation are the primary strengths, supported by strategic corporate moves like the Phoenix Global merger. While the technical outlook is stable, challenges in revenue growth and market conditions temper enthusiasm. The company’s strategic management of liquidity and capital expenditures further supports its resilience.

To see Spark’s full report on SXC stock, click here.

More about Suncoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates in the industrial services sector, primarily focusing on supplying coke to steelmaking customers. The company has facilities for cokemaking and heat recovery operations and also provides logistics services involving the handling and mixing of coal and other aggregates.

Average Trading Volume: 952,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $705.1M

See more insights into SXC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue