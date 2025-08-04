SunCoke Energy Completes Acquisition of Phoenix Global

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Suncoke Energy ( (SXC) ).

On August 1, 2025, SunCoke Energy completed its acquisition of Phoenix Global, a provider of mill services to steel producers, for $325 million. This acquisition, funded through cash and credit facilities, expands SunCoke’s operations to include electric arc furnace capabilities and international markets, enhancing its growth potential and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SXC) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suncoke Energy stock, see the SXC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SXC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SXC is a Neutral.

Suncoke Energy’s overall score is primarily influenced by solid financial health and attractive valuation, although technical indicators show bearish trends. The recent earnings call presented a mixed picture, with strategic acquisitions offsetting earnings declines. The undervaluation and high dividend yield present opportunities, but technical signals suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on SXC stock, click here.

More about Suncoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is a supplier of high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel and the foundry production of casted iron. The company operates with a focus on long-term, take-or-pay contracts and exports to international markets. SunCoke employs innovative heat-recovery technology for power generation and has over 60 years of cokemaking experience. Its logistics business provides material handling services to various industries, with terminals strategically located to access key ports.

Average Trading Volume: 968,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $612.1M

For an in-depth examination of SXC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue