SunCar Technology Reports Growth in Assets

SunCar Technology Group (SDA) has released an update.

SunCar Technology Group Inc. has reported an increase in total assets from $223.2 million at the end of December 2023 to $243.9 million by June 2024, according to their unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. However, this period also saw an increase in total liabilities from $155.2 million to $174.5 million. Shareholders’ equity saw a slight increase, indicating the company’s growth in net worth.

