Sunac China Completes Debt Restructuring for Beijing Project

Sunac China Holdings ( (HK:1918) ) has issued an update.

Sunac China Holdings Limited has completed the debt restructuring of its ONE SUNAC OPUS Project in Beijing, significantly reducing its financial burdens. This restructuring agreement with China Credit Trust reduced the principal debt from RMB6.8322 billion to RMB5.1972 billion, waived default penalties, and lowered interest rates. The improved financial terms and collaboration with China CITIC Financial Asset are expected to enhance the project’s development, positioning it as a benchmark in Sunac’s portfolio.

More about Sunac China Holdings

Sunac China Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a prominent player in the real estate industry. The company primarily focuses on residential and commercial property development, particularly in high-demand urban areas like Beijing, where it owns the ONE SUNAC OPUS Project.

