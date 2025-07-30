Sun Silver Unveils High-Grade Antimony Discovery at Maverick Springs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sun Silver Ltd. ( (AU:SS1) ) just unveiled an update.

Sun Silver Limited has announced significant findings from its ongoing re-assay program at the Maverick Springs Project, revealing high-grade antimony mineralization. The results indicate a substantial presence of antimony, a critical mineral, with grades surpassing those of similar projects, enhancing the project’s potential and positioning Sun Silver as a key player in the antimony market.

More about Sun Silver Ltd.

Sun Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include silver and gold, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base, particularly in the Maverick Springs Project located in Nevada, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 809,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$157.1M

For an in-depth examination of SS1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue