Sun Silver Ltd. Unveils High-Grade Antimony Findings

Sun Silver Ltd. has reported promising results from a recent analysis of historical drill cores at its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, revealing high-grade Antimony readings. The company found consistent Antimony mineralisation across several drill holes, with one core showing readings as high as 13,199ppm. These findings have spurred ongoing assessments to fully understand the extent of the Antimony presence, which could add significant value to the project.

