Sun Silver Limited Advances Maverick Springs Project with New Drilling and $30M Placement

Sun Silver Ltd. ( (AU:SS1) ) has shared an announcement.
Sun Silver Limited has announced significant progress in its Maverick Springs Project, with a new drill program underway to enhance its mineral resource base. The company reported high-grade mineralization results, including the highest silver equivalent interval in the project’s history, alongside notable antimony findings. A $30 million placement led by major institutions will support ongoing drilling and strategic development, positioning Sun Silver for further resource upgrades and technical de-risking.
More about Sun Silver Ltd.
Sun Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on silver and gold exploration. Its primary asset is the Maverick Springs Project located in Nevada, USA, which is a region known for its rich mining operations. The project hosts a significant inferred mineral resource of silver and gold and is positioned near other world-class mining operations.
Average Trading Volume: 809,875
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$157.1M
