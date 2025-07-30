Sun Silver Limited Advances Maverick Springs Project with New Drilling and $30M Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sun Silver Ltd. ( (AU:SS1) ) has shared an announcement.

Sun Silver Limited has announced significant progress in its Maverick Springs Project, with a new drill program underway to enhance its mineral resource base. The company reported high-grade mineralization results, including the highest silver equivalent interval in the project’s history, alongside notable antimony findings. A $30 million placement led by major institutions will support ongoing drilling and strategic development, positioning Sun Silver for further resource upgrades and technical de-risking.

More about Sun Silver Ltd.

Sun Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on silver and gold exploration. Its primary asset is the Maverick Springs Project located in Nevada, USA, which is a region known for its rich mining operations. The project hosts a significant inferred mineral resource of silver and gold and is positioned near other world-class mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 809,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$157.1M

