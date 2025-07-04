Sun Pharma’s Tildrakizumab Study: A Promising Step in Genital Psoriasis Treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ((IN:SUNPHARMA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous Tildrakizumab in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Genital Psoriasis.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of tildrakizumab, a promising treatment for individuals suffering from moderate to severe genital psoriasis, a condition with significant unmet medical needs.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests subcutaneous tildrakizumab, an experimental drug administered at 100 mg doses. This treatment is designed to alleviate symptoms of genital psoriasis by targeting specific pathways involved in the inflammatory process.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking, meaning both participants and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is to evaluate the treatment’s efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 21, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated milestones.

Market Implications: The successful development of tildrakizumab could significantly impact Sun Pharmaceutical’s stock performance by expanding its dermatology portfolio and addressing a niche market. This development could also influence investor sentiment positively, given the competitive landscape in psoriasis treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

