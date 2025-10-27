Sun Hing Printing Updates Share Option Scheme Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited ( (HK:1975) ) is now available.

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its Share Option Scheme as detailed in its annual reports for the years ending June 2024 and June 2025. The announcement clarifies the remaining life of the Share Option Scheme, which is set to expire on 8 October 2027, with 39 months and 7 days remaining as of June 2024 and 27 months and 7 days as of June 2025. This additional information does not alter any other details in the annual reports.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1975) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1975 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the printing industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing printing services.

Average Trading Volume: 236,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$184.8M

