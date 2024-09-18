Sun Frontier Fudousan Launches Asset Management Subsidiary

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co (JP:8934) has released an update.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, Sun Frontier Asset Management Co., Ltd., aimed at advancing their Long-Term Vision 2035 through private REIT business and addressing regional social issues. The new subsidiary, wholly owned by Sun Frontier Fudousan, has a capital of 110 million yen and is expected to launch its first private REIT by the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company has stated that the establishment’s impact on consolidated performance is accounted for in the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

