Summit Midstream Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes

Summit Midstream (SMLP) just unveiled an announcement.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP has announced that its subsidiaries are initiating a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $19.33 million of their 8.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2026. The offer, set at the notes’ full principal value plus accrued interest, is scheduled to close on April 24, 2024, unless altered or prematurely terminated at the issuers’ discretion. This financial move could signal a strategic step by the company to manage its debt, and may be of interest to investors tracking corporate bonds and debt restructuring activities.

