Summit Materials Adjusts Executive Compensation Amid Quikrete Merger

The latest announcement is out from Summit Materials ( (SUM) ).

Summit Materials has entered into letter agreements with certain executive officers to adjust their compensation for the 2024 calendar year to mitigate excise tax implications related to a merger agreement with Quikrete Holdings, Inc. The agreements stipulate that executives must repay accelerated equity awards if the merger or their employment is terminated under specific conditions, helping the company manage financial liabilities associated with the merger.

More about Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is involved in the construction materials industry, focusing on producing aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt paving. The company serves a diverse market, including infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction segments.

YTD Price Performance: 31.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,948,524

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.9B

