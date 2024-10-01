Sumitomo Heavy Industries Bolsters Governance and Diversity

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (JP:6302) has released an update.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has updated its Corporate Governance Basic Policy to strengthen management efficiency and transparency, aiming to increase corporate value and stakeholder trust. The company has affirmed the rationale behind all its 37 shareholdings and is committed to promoting diversity by appointing a broad range of employees to managerial positions and setting specific targets for hiring and promoting women and utilizing a diverse workforce.

