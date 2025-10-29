Sugimoto & Co. Reports Decline in Profits Amid Rising Comprehensive Income

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9932) ) has provided an announcement.

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, the company saw a significant increase in comprehensive income. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio decreased slightly, indicating a change in financial positioning.

More about Sugimoto & Co., Ltd.

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an unspecified industry. The company is represented by President Masayuki Sugimoto.

Average Trading Volume: 50,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen42.42B

