Sugimoto & Co. Reports Decline in Profits Amid Rising Comprehensive Income

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9932) ) has provided an announcement.
Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, the company saw a significant increase in comprehensive income. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio decreased slightly, indicating a change in financial positioning.
More about Sugimoto & Co., Ltd.
Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an unspecified industry. The company is represented by President Masayuki Sugimoto.
Average Trading Volume: 50,821
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen42.42B
