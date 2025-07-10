Sugi Holdings Revises Financial Forecasts Upward Amid Strong Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sugi Holdings Co ( (JP:7649) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2026, following increased sales in the first quarter and the recording of additional deferred tax assets. The upward revision reflects a positive outlook on net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit, driven by a merger within its subsidiaries and a strategic focus on capturing market demand.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7649) stock is a Hold with a Yen2850.00 price target.

More about Sugi Holdings Co

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the health and beauty care sector, providing products such as daily necessities and food. The company focuses on leveraging the recovery in personal consumption and inbound demand to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 630,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen645.9B



