SU Group Sees Gross Profit Rise Amid Revenue Dip

SU Group Holdings Ltd has reported a 5.4% decrease in revenue for the six months ending March 2024, primarily due to a change in contract size mix in project and maintenance. Despite this, the company saw a 4.4% increase in gross profit, aided by a decrease in cost of revenues and an improved profit margin from security-related engineering services. The company also became the exclusive Hong Kong distributor for MATZ-ERREKA’s automatic doors and gates amidst these financial results.

