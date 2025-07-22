Studsvik Reports Increased Profitability and Strategic Advancements in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Studsvik AB ( (SE:SVIK) ) is now available.

Studsvik’s interim report for Q2 2025 highlights increased profitability despite a slight decrease in sales. The company saw an operating profit of SEK 17.6 million and an improved operating margin of 7.7%. Significant developments include the approval of Studsvik’s fuel optimisation software by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use in Small Modular Reactors, and a strengthened executive management team. These advancements position Studsvik for continued growth and reinforce its strategic focus on the nuclear power industry.

More about Studsvik AB

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry, focusing on fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection, and technical platforms for handling radioactive waste. With over 75 years of experience, Studsvik operates in 7 countries and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

