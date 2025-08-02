Studio City Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Shift

Studio City International Holdings ( (MSC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Studio City International Holdings presented to its investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, primarily engaged in the gaming and hospitality industry, and is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Studio City International Holdings Limited announced an increase in total operating revenues to $190.1 million, up from $161.5 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was mainly driven by improved performance in mass market operations and higher non-gaming revenues.

Key financial metrics revealed that the Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of $359.6 million, with a notable increase in mass market table games drop and gaming machine handle. The company’s operating income significantly rose to $23.1 million from $3.0 million in the previous year, and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $76.4 million. Despite these improvements, the company reported a net loss of $3.7 million, a reduction from the $33.4 million loss in the previous year.

The company has strategically repositioned itself to focus on premium mass and mass operations, transferring VIP rolling chip operations to City of Dreams. This strategic shift, along with the repayment of senior notes and a stable financial position, indicates a focused approach towards sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Studio City International Holdings Limited remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on enhancing its mass market operations and non-gaming revenue streams to navigate the dynamic gaming market in Macau.

