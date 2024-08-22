Stronghold Digital Mining’s Merger with Bitfarms Ltd.

Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) just unveiled an update.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., has entered into a definitive Merger Agreement with Bitfarms Ltd., where the latter will acquire Stronghold through a stock-for-stock transaction. Shareholders of Stronghold’s common stock will receive an exchange ratio of 2.520 Bitfarms shares for each Stronghold share, with fractional shares paid in cash. The deal is subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The board of Stronghold unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favor of the merger, which aims to enhance the value and market position of the combined entity in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

Find detailed analytics on SDIG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.