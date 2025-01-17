Strong Petrochemical to Re-Convene Extraordinary General Meeting Following Court Order

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited ( (HK:0852) ) has provided an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced the adjournment and re-convening of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) following a court order in Hong Kong. The High Court has set the date for the Re-Convened EGM and appointed Mr. Wang Jian Sheng as chairman, with Tricor Investment Services Limited as scrutineer. This decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings concerning shareholder voting rights, particularly regarding shares held by Forever Winner International Ltd. Stakeholders are advised to stay informed about further announcements regarding this meeting.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the petrochemical industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the production and distribution of petrochemical products.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €43.92M

