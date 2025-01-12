Strong Petrochemical Investigates Suspected Asset Misappropriation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited announced an update on the suspected misappropriation of assets involving former CFO Ms. Kwan Pui Shan and associates. An external investigation revealed unauthorized expense claims totaling approximately HK$1.5 million and potential double claims up to HK$1.86 million, highlighting significant internal control failures. The company has reported these findings to law enforcement for further investigation and is consulting legal advisors while keeping stakeholders informed.

More about Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focused on the petrochemical industry. It operates through its subsidiaries, providing various petrochemical products and services.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €44.13M

