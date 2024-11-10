Strong Petrochemical Faces Share Issuance Legal Hurdle

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited is facing a legal challenge as Mr. Wang Jian Sheng, a major shareholder and executive director, secured a court order requiring prior notice before any new shares are issued. The order, effective until November 11, 2024, underscores tensions among the company’s leadership regarding potential share placements. The company is currently exploring share issuance options but has not finalized any agreements.

