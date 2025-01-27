Strong Petrochemical Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Invest with Confidence:
- Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.
- Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited ( (HK:0852) ) has shared an update.
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, who will serve on various committees such as the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, helping to streamline corporate governance and decision-making processes.
More about Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited
YTD Price Performance: 10.0%
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: €43.1M
For detailed information about 0852 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.