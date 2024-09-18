Strix Group Reports Robust Mid-Year Financials

Strix Group (GB:KETL) has released an update.

Strix Group PLC reported an adjusted revenue increase of 3.5% to £67.2 million and a gross profit rise of 12.6% in the first half of 2024, demonstrating strong performance despite economic headwinds. The company managed to significantly reduce net debt, with a notable decrease to £68.8 million, and continued to invest in new product development and growth initiatives. The Board anticipates meeting market expectations for FY24, with further product launches and strategic initiatives expected to drive profitable growth.

