Strive, Inc. Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with New Funds

Asset Entities, Inc. Class B ( (ASST) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Strive, Inc. received approximately $8.26 million through the exercise of traditional warrants linked to its private investment in public equity financing. This transaction is seen as a boost to Strive’s financial position, showcasing investor confidence in its long-term strategy. The funds were used to purchase 72.3 bitcoin, increasing Strive’s total bitcoin holdings to approximately 5,957.9, with a total acquisition cost of $691.3 million.

More about Asset Entities, Inc. Class B

Average Trading Volume: 34,265,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $802.6M

