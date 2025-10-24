Strike Resources Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Strike Resources Limited ( (AU:SRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Strike Resources Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement for the 2024/2025 financial year, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company emphasizes its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, with a focus on transparency and accountability. While most of the ASX Recommendations are followed, the company has identified a few exceptions that it believes do not negatively impact its operations or shareholder interests. The Board of Directors is responsible for the overall governance and strategic direction of the company, with specific roles delegated to senior management for day-to-day operations.

Strike Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is committed to maintaining high standards of safety, performance, and corporate governance, ensuring transparency and fair dealing to protect the interests of its stakeholders, including shareholders, personnel, suppliers, and the communities in which it operates.

Average Trading Volume: 221,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$11.92M

