Strike Energy to Release Q1 FY26 Quarterly Report

An announcement from Strike Energy Limited ( (AU:STX) ) is now available.

Strike Energy Limited announced the release of its quarterly report for the September 2025 quarter, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The report will be presented in a webinar hosted by the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Peter Stokes, along with CFO Tim Cooper. The event will include a Q&A session, and a recording will be available on the company’s website, indicating Strike’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:STX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strike Energy Limited stock, see the AU:STX Stock Forecast page.

More about Strike Energy Limited

Strike Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker STX and is headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 5,558,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$413.9M

