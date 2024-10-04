Strike Energy Director’s Holdings Update

Strike Energy Limited (AU:STX) has released an update.

Strike Energy Limited’s Director, Stuart Nicholls, has reported a change in his indirect interest in the company. As of September 30, 2024, Nicholls has seen the cancellation of 1,779,687 unvested unlisted performance rights from the FY22 Long-Term Incentive Plan, leaving him with 6,529,086 unlisted performance rights. There was no change reported in his holdings of fully paid ordinary shares.

