Strickland Metals Intensifies Serbian Exploration

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Limited has ramped up its exploration efforts at the Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia with the addition of a fourth diamond drilling rig, focusing on uncovering new copper-gold porphyry targets. The company is conducting a dual-phase drilling operation, with three rigs handling resource drilling to expand known deposits and the fourth targeting new discoveries, including the promising Copper Canyon South and Veleiki prospects. Initial results from the ongoing drilling campaign are anticipated by early August.

For further insights into AU:STK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.