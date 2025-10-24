Streamplay Studio Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Emerge Gaming Limited ( (AU:SP8) ) just unveiled an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to access the meeting materials electronically, reflecting a shift towards digital communication. This move aligns with Streamplay’s focus on leveraging technology to streamline operations and enhance shareholder engagement.

More about Emerge Gaming Limited

Streamplay Studio Limited operates in the digital entertainment industry, focusing on providing innovative gaming solutions and interactive content. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code SP8 and is committed to enhancing user engagement through its technology-driven platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 6,229,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.66M

