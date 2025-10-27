Strategy Inc. Updates on Bitcoin Holdings and Stock Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Strategy Inc. announced updates regarding its at-the-market offering programs and bitcoin holdings. During the period from October 20 to October 26, 2025, the company sold shares across various series of preferred stock, generating significant net proceeds. Additionally, Strategy Inc. acquired 390 bitcoins, increasing its aggregate holdings to 640,808 bitcoins. These updates reflect the company’s ongoing financial strategies and its commitment to maintaining transparency through its online dashboard, which provides public access to key financial metrics and disclosures.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with high leverage and cash flow issues being major concerns. Despite strong earnings call highlights and robust guidance, the bearish technical indicators and low dividend yield weigh down the score. The company’s strategic focus on Bitcoin presents both opportunities and risks, contributing to the mixed outlook.

