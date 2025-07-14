Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings with Recent Share Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Strategy ( (MSTR) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, Strategy announced updates regarding its at-the-market offering programs and bitcoin holdings. Between July 7 and July 13, 2025, the company sold shares worth $472.3 million across various securities, including MSTR, STRK, STRF, and STRD shares. The proceeds from these sales were used to acquire 4,225 bitcoins, increasing the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 601,550. This strategic move highlights Strategy’s ongoing commitment to expanding its cryptocurrency portfolio, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSTR) stock is a Buy with a $195.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strategy stock, see the MSTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

MSTR’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges and a weak valuation, offset by positive strategic initiatives and technical indicators. The earnings call’s strong strategic focus on Bitcoin and innovative financial strategies contribute positively, but financial performance remains a key concern.

To see Spark’s full report on MSTR stock, click here.

More about Strategy

Strategy, operating under the name MicroStrategy Incorporated, is a company involved in the financial sector, focusing on securities offerings and bitcoin investments. Its primary products include Class A Common Stock and various series of perpetual preferred stocks. The company is known for its significant market focus on cryptocurrency, particularly bitcoin.

Average Trading Volume: 12,959,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $118.8B

Learn more about MSTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue